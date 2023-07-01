GWR: Nigerian chef, Adeola, begins 150-hour cookathon to unseat Hilda Baci

In an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours set by Hilda Baci, another Nigerian chef identified as Adeyeye Adeola Blessing has commenced a 150-hour cooking marathon in Ondo State.

The marathon cooking event, tagged “Deocookathon,” will take place from June 30th to July 6th, 2023, at TMF Lounge and Bar, Ile Oluji, Ondo State.

In a video uploaded on her Instagram page, the chef, who is a graduate of ESAE University, Cotonou, Benin Republic, expressed her readiness to shatter the record set by Hilda Baci. According to her, she’s fully prepared and in need of the support of Nigerians all over the world to make her dream a reality.

She said,…