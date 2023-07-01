‘I divorced my second wife, sent first wife home because things are very hard’

I was married to two women, but because of the situation of things in the country, I had to let go of one of them.”

This was the confession of 43-year-old Yunusa Ahmad, who hails from Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State. Tall and dark-complexioned, he comes across as a liberal friendly Muslim northerner. Ahmad sells electrical appliances such as rechargeable lamps, torchlight, extension boxes, padlocks, battery cells, keyholders and the like, under a big umbrella.

“I’ve been here (Warri) for about three years. I’m from Sokoto, Gada Local Government Area. I’m 43 years old,” he told Saturday Tribune at an enclave largely domiciled by northerners at the Warri…