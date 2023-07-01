I want my own bank

“I want to have my own bank, I want to move to Wall Street”, Bosun said to his friend while at breakfast.

Once upon a time in the bustling city of Lagos, there lived a young and ambitious stockbroker named Bosun. Fresh out of school, Bosun dreamed of making it big in the world of finance. Armed with his knowledge of the markets and an unyielding determination, he was ready to take on the financial world.

However, Bosun faced a significant hurdle – he lacked experience and a proven track record. He realized that in order to attract clients and gain their trust, he needed to project an image of success and expertise. So, he adopted the mantra, “Fake it till you make…