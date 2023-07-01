Idris Razaq rues Nigeria U23 AFCON absence

Flying Eagles and Olympic Eagles invitee, Idris Razaq Abiodun, has expressed his disappointment over Nigeria’s absence from the ongoing TotalEnergies U23 AFCON championship in Morocco.

Abiodun, who was part of the preparatory process for the U23 AFCON qualifiers before Nigeria was knocked out by Guinea, spoke to the media, stating that it is emotionally devastating to watch the games without Nigeria’s involvement.

The AFCON championship, which began on June 24, will see eight teams battling for honours, with only the top three securing qualification for the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

Abiodun, a resilient central defender who plays for Clique Sports Academy FC in Lagos,…