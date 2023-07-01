Osun NSIP boss calls for upward review of NHGSFP

The leadership of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) in Osun State called for an upward review of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) in the country.

The Focal Person of NSIP in the State, Hon. Kehinde Ibitoye, made the call at a programme in Osogbo, emphasizing that the review is necessary to increase the budget for each child from N100 due to the current cost of living and to effectively eradicate poverty.

Ibitoye praised the positive impact of the NHGSFP, which currently covers about 1,312 schools and benefits 95,983 pupils in public schools. Efforts are underway to include all pupils in public primary schools from classes 1 to 3 as they…