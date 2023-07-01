Police confirm arrest of suspected kidnappers in Kogi

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of three persons suspected to be kidnappers known to be terrorizing the Ogugu community in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The State Police Command spokesperson, SP William Aya, who confirmed the arrest to journalists said the suspects were arrested by a joint patrol team in a bush close to the community.

“It was a joint patrol team comprising the police and the Kogi East Neighbourhood Watch (KEWN) that arrested the suspects,” the PPRO stated.

It was gathered that the suspects, alleged to be herders, had some of their gang members staying in Otukpa in Benue State.

“One of the three arrested kidnappers…