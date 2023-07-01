Popcorn and weight gain – Tribune Online

Does eating too much popcorn cause weight gain like chips do? Is it as bad for your health as having deep fried food regularly?

Arike (by SMS)

Popcorn, when prepared in a healthy manner, can be a relatively low-calorie and nutritious snack. However, it’s important to consider portion sizes and preparation methods to determine whether it can contribute to weight gain or have negative health effects compared to regularly consuming deep-fried foods like chips. Air-popped popcorn, without any added fats or excessive salt or sugar, is a healthier option than chips. Popcorn is a whole grain, high in fiber, and lower in calories compared to fried potato chips. The fiber content…