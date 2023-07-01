Roles M. K. O. Abiola, Doyin Abiola, Dele Giwa played in my career —Mike Awoyinfa

Mr Mike Awoyinfa, founding editor of the defunct Weekend Concord and pioneer Managing Director / Editor-in-Chief of the Sun newspapers, speaks on his career and media practice in Nigeria in this insightful interview conducted by SAM NWAOKO.

How did your journey in journalism take off?

Everything starts from childhood. I was born in Ghana on July 23, 1952 and right from childhood I had the opportunity of having sisters whose books I read a lot. My parents were not literate but they bought me Yoruba books like Alawiye, Ogboju Ode ninu Igbo Irunmole and so on. So, I taught myself how to read Yoruba. Literature is literature no matter the language. I enjoy story telling and I…