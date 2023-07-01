Shake-up continues as army chief appoints, redeploys more Senior Officers

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has again approved the appointment and redeployment of more Senior officers in the tanks of Major Generals and Brigadier Generals across the Nigerian Army formations and units in the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

The statement explained that the Fresh exercise was in continuation of the effort by the Army Chief to rejig the Nigerian Army (NA) towards ensuring administrative and operational efficiency, after assuming command.

According to the statement, those affected in the fresh…