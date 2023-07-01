Tinubu ready to provide leadership in West African subregion – Presidency

President Bola Tinubu is aware that Nigeria is being looked upon for leadership, and he is prepared to step up to the challenge, the Presidency has said.

Dele Alake, the Special Adviser to the President, Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, made this known to State House Correspondents on Saturday following the visit of President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of the Republic of Guinea Bissau to President Tinubu at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence.

According to a statement issued by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director, Information, the presidential spokesman noted that while the visit was of a private nature, President Embaló took the opportunity to express his solidarity and willingness…