Twitter temporarily restricts tweets users can see, Elon Musk announces

Twitter has applied a temporary limit to the number of tweets users can read in a day, owner Elon Musk anounced.

In a tweet of his own, Musk said unverified accounts are now limited to reading 600 posts a day.

For new unverified accounts, the number is 300. Meanwhile, accounts with “verified” status are currently limited to 6,000 posts a day.

Musk said the temporary limits were to address “extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation”.

Data scraping refers to a process that sees information pulled out of a website and imported into another programme. Mr Musk did not give further details, or explain what was meant by system manipulation in this context.

Mr…