Access Corporation, NerdzFactory unveil DigiGap to empower Nigerian youths with digital skills

NerdzFactory Foundation, in partnership with Access Corporation, has announced the launch of the DigiGap Programme , an initiative aimed at equipping young people in Nigeria with in-demand ICT skills.

The programme seeks to create learning and economic opportunities, promote digital and technology careers, and bridge the digital gap among young Nigerians.

The partnership aims to ensure the success of the DigiGap Programme, which is deeply committed to fostering the growth of young people in Lagos and Asaba, preparing them for the digital opportunities ahead and empowering them to shape the future.

According to Director NerdzFactory Foundation, Ade Olowojoba, the global economy…