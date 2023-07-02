Gunmen kill RCCG pastor, abduct seven during vigil in Ogun

Suspected kidnappers on Saturday killed a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and abducted seven members during a vigil in Ogun.

The incident, according to the State Commander of the So-Safe Corps, Soji Ganzallo, happened on Saturday, at Abule-Ori, in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the Church at about midnight while a vigil was ongoing, leaving a minister of God killed and seven members abducted.

Ganzallo, however, said that the abductees were rescued unhurt as his officers swung into action upon receiving a distress call about the incident.

The So-Safe Corps boss informed that one of the kidnappers…