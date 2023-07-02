Lift ban on tricycle operation at night, BDI urges Diri

The Bayelsa Development Initiative (BDI) has appealed to the state Governor, Douye Diri, to suspend his continuous ban on night operations of commercial tricycles popularly known as Keke in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The BDI in a statement signed by its secretary, Michael Sam Rodamini, said that it has a public concern for the governor to have allowed a ban, which was supposed to have been a stop-gap measure, to last beyond one month.

Rodamini said for Diri to have ignored the overall destructive impact of his ban on the general economy especially on nightlife was a confirmation of the lack of capacity and cluelessness of the state government and security agencies in handling…