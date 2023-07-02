Listen to God, not politicians, Adeonigbagbe tells Nigerians

Nigerians have been advised to shun politicians whose many promises are not likely to be fulfilled, but are bent on deceiving the people.

This advice was given by the founder and Spiritual Head of Celica Church of Christ Worldwide, Reverend (Dr) Emmanuel Adeonigbagbe, during an interactive session with newsmen, at the headquarters of the church, at Kilometre 7, New Ife road, Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to Adeonigbagbe, most Nigerians tend to believe in politicians thinking that God should be relegated to the background, saying this is why politicians believe that Nigerians are to be used and dumped.

He pointed out that the only one who cannot deceive Nigerians is God, who he…