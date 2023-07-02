NYSC clears air over nonpayment of June allowance

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has cleared the air over nonpayment of the June 2023 allowance of corps members across the federation.

The management, in a statement signed Sunday by Eddy Megwa, the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Scheme, said “The delay being currently experienced is due to the administration of funds by various banks who are yet to credit Corps Members’ accounts”.

The management, however, apologised to corps members over the delay in the payment, saying that it is aware of their worries and agitations over the delay in the payment of their allowance.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Scheme completed all arrangements for the…