Osun FRSC recovers two corpses after cars plunge into river

Corpses of two unidentified middle-aged men whose vehicles plunged into a river at Eti-Oni of Oriade Local Government Area of Osun state were at the weekend recovered by officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Osun State Command.

A statement by the Sector’s Public Education Officer, Agnes Ogungbemi disclosed that “on June 28th 2023 at Ifetedo Axis a car plunged into a river at Eti-Oni.

Efforts had been on since then and the rescue operation was concluded yesterday 30th June 2023.

“A Private vehicle, Toyota Venza with registration number BWR 909 SD plunged into the river and two male occupants were killed.”

She blamed the cause of the crash on excessive…