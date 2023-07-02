Rema changed my life with ‘Calm Down’ — Selena Gomez

American singer Selena Gomez has penned a gratitude note to singer Rema for the opportunity to feature in his viral hit Calm Down.

Selena, on her Instagram page, shared two photos of her and Rema from the song Calm Down, and thanked him for changing her life forever.

She wrote, “This man has changed my life forever. Rema, thank you for choosing me to be a part of one of the biggest songs in the world. Love you forever.”

Reacting to the post, Rema reciprocated by also professing love for her.

“Love you too Queen ❤️,” he wrote.