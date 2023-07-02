VBANK, ARTSPLIT boost art-based lending

Leveraging artworks to access loans has received a boost with the partnership between the two organisations after years of clamour.

A new initiative has been launched to allow people access to loans with valuable artworks. This is coming after clamour by leading players in the visual arts sector that artworks should be used as collateral and that they don’t have to sell their precious collections to get loans.

The new Art Based Loan offering by VFD Microfinance Bank and ARTSPLIT, an art trading technology company, is primarily a boon for art collectors, galleries, and dealers. The innovative financing will empower them to access capital for several purposes by leveraging the…