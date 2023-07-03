3 Palestinians killed, 20 injured in Israel air strikes on Jenin

In an operation that sparked a gunfight that lasted into the morning and resulted in the deaths of at least three persons, Israeli troops carried out drone strikes in the West Bank city of Jenin for the second time in less than two weeks overnight on Monday.

Hours after the hit, gunshots and explosions could still be heard around the city, and drones could be clearly heard flying overhead. The Jenin Brigades, a group of militant organizations located in the city’s sizable refugee camp, claimed to be engaging Israeli forces.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed at least three people had been killed and 27 wounded in Jenin, while another man was killed in the city of…