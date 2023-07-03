7-month-old baby found alive on dead mother’s back in Niger

A seven-month-old baby called Habibu was found asleep on his mother’s back 24 hours after she was killed by bandits on the Pandogari-Allawa route in Niger State’s Shiroro Local Government Area.

According to reports, bandits stopped the Pandogari-Allawa route on their way to Sallah and killed six passengers, including an SS 2 student of the Maryam Babangida Girls’ Science College, Minna, Hauwa Aliyu, and the baby’s mother.

Jibril Allawa, the President of the Lakpma Youth Assembly, verified the occurrence to the Daily Trust.

He said, “Miraculously, the baby was one of the survivors of the attack in which six people were killed. Vigilantes who went the following day to…