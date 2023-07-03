ASUU urge Ag IGP to unravel killers of UI Professor Ajewole

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan branch, on Monday, urged the acting Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun to, without delay, set up a high-powered investigating team of officers and crack detectives to fish out those behind Ajewole’s killing.

In his address at the congress, chairman, Professor Ayoola Akinwole, described as mind-boggling and unfortunate the fact that about a month after Opeyemi Ajewole, a professor of social and environmental forestry at the university was killed, the police is yet to announce the arrest of those behind the killing.

At a special congress held at the university, members of the University of…