Banking sector gross credit to Nigerian economy rises to N30.64trn

As the total banking sector gross credit to the Nigerian economy rises to N30.64 trillion, members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have highlighted key drivers of the growth in credit.

According to them, this was due to the increase in the industry funding base, the CBN’s directive on Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) and business strategy and competition.

The MPC met on May 23 and 24, 2023, confronted with persisting and emerging risks to both the global and domestic economies.

Information gleaned from their personal statements released on Friday show that the credit growth was largely recorded in key sectors of the economy, including…