Becoming an employer (1) – Tribune Online

“We are, for the most part, born the same. Carbon based organisms. Ten fingers. Ten toes. Excluding birth defects and trauma, we have the same faculties to exploit.” – G. Clarke

Everyone wants to be their own boss, but it takes being under a boss to learn how to become an employer in your own right. The goal is to become an entrepreneurial leader, but it is important to first become an “entrepreneurial servant” or intrapreneur (an entrepreneur within an already established organisation). The goal is to occupy, but it is important to first ‘occuspy’ (understudy and learn while working for an organised system). Understanding makes an entrepreneur outstanding. It is…