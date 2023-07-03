Court nullifies Nnamani’s expulsion from PDP

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani was vindicated on Monday as a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja nullified his expulsion from the People’s Democratic Party.

Recall that the National Working Committee of the main opposition party under his immediate past National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu has expelled the Senator who represented Enugu East in the ninth Senate for alleged anti-party activities.

But Justice James Omotosho in his ruling held that the PDP national chairman lacked the powers to expel Senator Nnamani without recourse to a statutory organ of the party, the National Executive Committee which he noted was empowered by virtue of the Party Constitution to take…