Ekiti Assembly begins screening of Oyebanji’s commissioner-nominees

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, has warned commissioner-nominees against treating the Legislature with disrespect after they might have been cleared and confirmed for their positions.

Aribasoye warned that henceforth the Assembly will not take it lightly any commissioner who fails to make available the report of his ministry’s activities on how public funds appropriated are expended before the next Budget.

The Speaker who handed down the warning on Monday at the commencement of the screening of the commissioner-nominees said the Assembly is empowered by the Constitution and its standing order to perform oversight functions and ensure that…