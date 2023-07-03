Fire guts Soprom hotel in Onitsha

Fire has burnt the well-known Soprom Hotel in the commercial metropolis of Onitsha, Anambra, destroying goods worth millions of naira in the early hours of today.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Onitsha.

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed. The fire damaged properties worth millions of dollars in the two-story structure, but no one died.

Tochukwu Ikenga, a spokesperson for the Anambra Police Department, verified the occurrence.

