Peter Mba bags Lions Club Melvin Jones Award

The District Governor of Lions Club International District 404A1, Nigeria, Anogwi Anyanwu, has decorated the Enugu governor, Peter Mba, with the highest honours of the Lions Club International, the Melvis Jones Award- for their selfless service to humanity.

The Melvis Jones Award is bestowed on men and women of impeccable character who have lived a life of meritorious public service that have impacted positively on their immediate environment and the society at large.

Speaking during the award luncheon, at the prestigious Nigerian Air Force Officer’s Mess, Victoria Island, Lagos, Anyanwu said Mbah is the third distinguished Nigerian to be bestowed with the prestigious and…