Seplat looks towards completing $1.6bn acquisition deal from ExxonMobil

DESPITE the delay in finalising the $1.6 billion deal to acquire Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU), an oil and gas assets from ExxonMobil Corporation, Seplat Energy Plc, a Nigerian and London-listed energy company, has expressed optimism.

Seplat Energy’s Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown, in an interview with Bloomberg, recently made a statement affirming their commitment to completing the deal.

According to the report, Seplat Energy Plc is optimistic about Nigeria’s new president, Bola Tinubu, taking a different approach to the transaction compared to his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari. The former president had initially approved the deal but later reversed his…