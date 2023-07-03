TMG knocks INEC, FG for dismissing EU’s electoral report

The Transition Monitoring Group has knocked the Federal government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the dismissal of the European Union Electoral Report.

In a statement by the Chairman of the election monitoring group, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani said local observers and civil society groups working on election observation and democracy monitoring had also raised similar concerns about gaps in the electoral process in Nigeria.

“The recommendations by the European Union align with the views of many civil society groups and local observers. It is imperative that the government and INEC review those recommendations and work towards addressing the…