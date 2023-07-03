Tobi Amusan wins Stockholm Diamond League

Nigerian sprint ace, Tobi Amusan has won the women’s 100mH at the Stockholm Diamond League, dominating with a time of 12.52s.

She outpaced Sarah Lavin who clocked a personal best of 12.73s for 2nd and Pia Skrzyszowska in 12.78s in 3rd place.

Amusan had finished in second position in the 100 metres hurdles event at the Lausanne Diamond League on Friday.

Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the race with a time of 12.40s.

This will be her second event win and her first Diamond event league event of the season having also won the Racers Grand Prix in Jamaica.

Amusan is the current world record holder in the 100m hurdles, and she is a favourite to win gold at the 2024…