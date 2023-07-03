Why my suitor must pay $15m for bride price – Nigerian slay queen

Controversial Nigerian slay queen, Ifunanya Excel has revealed on Twitter how much it would cost getting married to her.

The Instagram influencer, who is well-known for flaunting her sensual side, stated that her bride price is $15 million.

On reason for pegging the bride price on $15 million, she said; “because I’m still a virgin”.

Ifunanya claimed that despite repeated assurances from others that her perspective would change over time, she does not believe it will.

“I am very ambitious. And I know marriage and children will tie me down. I grew up in a certain kind of home where me and my siblings experienced a lot of emotional neglect from our parents.

“And because…