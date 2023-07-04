7 injured in Tel Aviv car ramming, stabbing attack — Iseali Police

Israeli police, Tuesday, said seven people were injured after a car driver rammed into pedestrians near a Tel Aviv shopping center and then got out of the vehicle to stab civilians.

Officers confirmed the suspect was driving a vehicle traveling from south to north on Pinchas Rosen Street in Tel Aviv when he “rammed into pedestrians standing in the shopping centre and proceeded to get out of the vehicle to stab civilians with a sharp object.”

The victims were taken to the Beilinson and Ichilov hospitals, according to medical officials, and emergency services are currently at the scene.

Reuters is reporting that the suspected attacker was a Palestinian from the West…