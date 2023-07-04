AIHS: Experts, exhibitors, others converge to tackle housing challenges

NO fewer than 300 experts, firms and 402 exhibitors from 25 countries across the globe will converging on Abuja this month to provide practical and innovative solutions to affordable housing challenges in Nigeria.

The forum is expected to provide opportunity for the experts, including all stakeholders comprising government’s officials, policy makers, eggheads of real estate firms, mortgage companies, insurance firms, financial providers, multi-lateral, building materials’ manufacturers and tech experts to network on way forward for housing development in Nigeria.

Speaking about the forum, the Chief Executive Officer, Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), Mr Festus…