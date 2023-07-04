Bawa’s prolonged illegal detention, embarrassment to Nigeria’s

An Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has tackled the Department of State Services (DSS) over the continued detention of the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdul Rasheed Bawa.

In a statement on Tuesday, Olajengbesi, a civil rights lawyer and Managing Partner at Abuja-based firm, Law Corridor, said the prolonged detention of Bawa by the secret police is illegal and an embarrassment to the nation’s justice system.

Olajengbesi said the DSS should charge Bawa to court for alleged offences levelled against his office as EFCC boss or immediately release him to rejoin his family members.

On June 14, 2023, President Bola…