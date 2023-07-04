Be prayerful, patient with Tinubu’s administration, Ondo Cleric tells Nigerians

The Regional overseer of The Apostolic Faith Church, Ondo and Ekiti State, Rev. Akinwumi Ajayi has urged Nigerians not to be in a hurry for turn around of the country but charged them to prayerfully patient with the present administration led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ajayi who stated during his visit to the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) as part of activities to herald the 60th anniversary of the Church in Ondo and Ekiti states, said it might take a little period for the policies introduced by the new administration in the country to materialize

According to him, “For a change of government like this, that are engaging in policies, that they feel it…