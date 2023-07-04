BREAKING: Adeleke submits commissioners’ list to Osun Assembly

Governor Ademola Adeleke has submitted a full list of commissioners and special advisers to the Osun State House of Assembly through the House Speaker.

The list is to be read out at the plenary session of the Assembly when it resumes from its recess early next week.

The House of Assembly had gone on recess after the inauguration to allow the new lawmakers to get prepared for legislative business and for the logistics of House operations to be firmed up for newly inaugurated Assembly.

This disclosure was made by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed while speaking to journalists at Osogbo, Osun State capital on Tuesday afternoon.

” His Excellency has…