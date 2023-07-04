FG appoints new acting CMD for OAUTHC

Leadership crisis engulfed the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife, Osun following the issuance of letters of appointment to two different persons as the hospital’s Chief Medical Director by the Federal Ministry Of Health.

This was, however, laid to rest on Monday as the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Engineer Funsho Adebiyi announced the appointment of Professor Lateef Salawu as the new Acting Chief Medical Director (Ag CMD).

The Permanent Secretary said that Professor Salawu will serve for a maximum period of six months until a substantive CMD is appointed.

In a statement issued by the hospital Public Relations Officer,…