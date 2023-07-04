More Nigerian pilgrims depart Saudi Arabia 

A total of 1, 078 Nigerian pilgrims have departed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as of 7pm, Nigerian time on the first day of airlift back to Nigeria less than a week after successfully completing this year’s Hajj rites in Makkah.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) had last Sunday revealed its preparedness to begin the homeward airlift of Nigerian pilgrims on Tuesday, June 4, assuring that it will complete the return operations by August 3.

Unlike 2022, when it had about 43,000 slots for the first post-Covid Hajj exercise, which was described as “emergency Hajj”, Nigeria was allotted 95,000 slots by Saudi authorities this year.

NAHCON allocated 75,000…