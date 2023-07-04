No reconciliation until Baruwa vacates union’s Presidency — Agbede 

The National vice president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede has said that members and leaders of the union in southwest will not relent in their efforts to reposition the union until the embattled President of the union, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa vacate the presidency.

He stated this while reacting to rumours making the rounds that Baruwa has settled his grievances with members and leadership of the union in the southwest. Agbede explained that there was never any reconciliation with Baruwa.

Agbede implored members to ignore the reconciliation rumour, stating that Baruwa has turned everything upside down within three years…