‘Over 61,000 children suffer from malnutrition in northwest

No fewer than 61,200 children are suffering from malnutrition and other medical complications in the northwestern zone of Nigeria as a result of banditry and other insecurity activities in the region.

This information was contained in a press statement issued, signed, and made available to Tribune Online by Mr Abdulkareem Yakubu, the Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) field communication officer, in Dutse, Jigawa state.

The statement highlighted that the “malnutrition crisis is escalating in northwest Nigeria, prompting the international medical organization Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) to reinforce its activities in the…