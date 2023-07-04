Sanwo-Olu reappoints Akosile as Chief Press Secretary CPS

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reappointed Mr Gboyega Akosile as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

The Head of Service (HoS), Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, made this known in a signed statement issued on Monday, saying that the appointment takes immediate effect.

Before his reappointment, Akosile had served as the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sanwo-Olu during his first term.

He was also the Media Adviser to the Governor since the inception of the second term of Sanwo-Olu’s administration on May 29, 2023.

