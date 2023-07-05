How I got my JAMB score — Mmesoma opens up

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the Anambra student who was accused of faking her 2023 UTME result by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Wednesday, revealed how she received an automated text message from JAMB indicating that her score was 249.

Recall JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, had earlier revealed that the candidate sent a series of messages to the board’s automated telecoms system, including the results showing an aggregate of 362.

Reacting in an interview with Sunrise Daily on Channels Television which was monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE, the Anambra teenager said the only SMS she sent to JAMB was through its support system: “That’s the only SMS I sent…