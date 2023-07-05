How wrong bra size affects your health

Wearing the wrong size bra is not only uncomfortable, it can cause a range of health problems for women, as researches have shown that a lack of breast support often leads to breast pain, which is reported by 50 percent of women. Also, an ill-fitting bra can lead to breast skin damage, neck, back and shoulder pain, bad posture, and rubbing and chafing leading to skin abrasions as well as permanent changes like deep grooves in the shoulders caused by pressure from the bra shoulder straps.

And despite this fairly long list of health implications, millions of women continue to wear ill-fitting bras.

The bra marketplace can be overwhelming and confusing. But, unlike shoes,…