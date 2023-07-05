IGP orders deployment of 35 CPs to State Commands

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun has ordered the deployment of 35 Commissioners of Police to various state commands and formations across the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday night by the Force Public Relations Officer FPRO CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement explained that this followed the approval of the IGP’s recommendation the Police Service Commission”.

It stated that the IGP assured that the postings were in line with the commitment of the police leadership to ensuring effective policing, security, and the maintenance of law and order in Nigeria.

Amongst the newly…