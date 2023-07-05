Oyo Assembly constitutes statutory committees

The 10th Oyo State House of Assembly has announced names of members of its seven statutory committees.

The list of the committee members was made available to newsmen by the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Honourable Akintayo Waheed.

In line with the general House rules, the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin is the Chairman House Committee on Selection/Functionaries while the Deputy Speaker, Honourable Fadeyi Abiodun Mohammed is the Vice Chairman.

Other members are the House Leader, Honourable Sanjo Adedoyin; the Minority Leader, Honourable Salami Ayinde Waliu; Chief Whip, Honourable Oyekola Gbenga; Deputy House Leader,…