Prison congestion: Blame the police and the courts

The Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 (ACJA) is undoubtedly an ingenious legislation that regulates how Law enforcement agents and the courts deal with criminal matters. The Act has provisions that protect the citizens from abuse and violations of their Fundamental Rights.

Sadly however, there is a foundational problem in the exercise of the powers of law enforcement officers to arrest offenders. Though the ACJA clearly provides the steps to take to effect an arrest, these prescribed procedures are hardly adhered to by law enforcement agents and sadly too, the courts do not seem to care much how citizens are arrested before they are charged to court. In many cases,…