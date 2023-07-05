Telecoms investment in Nigeria now $75.6bn — NCC

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, has said that the investment profile in the nation’s telecommunications sector, comprising foreign direct investment (FDI) and local investment, has reached $75.6 billion as of 2021.

Danbatta stated this at an interactive session with stakeholders in the communications media ecosystem in Lagos on Wednesday, where he provided his scorecards and landmark developments that have shaped the trajectory of growth in the telecoms sector since he became the chief telecom regulator in August 2015.

According to Professor Danbatta, in 2018, the investment profile in the…