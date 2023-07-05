Tinubu backs $5b floating LNG project implementation

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday gave his support to the implementation of a $5 billion floating Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project in the country.

He gave the backing when he received a group of joint venture partners made up of UTM FLNG, TECHNIP Energies and JGC Corporation in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking to correspondents after the meeting with the president, leader of the delegation and Group Managing Director (GMD) of UTM FLNG, Julius Rone, revealed that the multi-floating LNGs are being implemented with a $5 billion loan from AFRIEXIM Bank.

He said Tinubu has assured that his administration would provide full support for the project because it…