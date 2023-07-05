UK-based Nigerian, Tomiwa Owolade, releases book in London

ANOTHER young Nigerian, Mr Tomiwa Owolade has done the country proud with the public presentation of his book in Central London.

The event witnessed huge turnout of people from all walks of life, who, in separate remarks on the occasion, lauded the contribution of the author to knowledge, intellectual work.

Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Isola was among the personalities who were at the event. The occasion was quite remarkable as all the copies that were brought for public presentation were sold out.

The author is the youngest son of a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of Osun State, Mr Niyi Owolade.

